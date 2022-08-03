3 Pocatello City Council members resign

POCATELLO — Three members of the City Council have resigned, the city announced Friday.

They are Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray.

“Due to the simultaneous resignations of three council members, we will be working with the Governor’s Office to re-establish a quorum in order to conduct business,” the city said in a statement.

This is the latest incident in a deeply divided City Council.

Stevens, Ortega and Bray have been the subject of a recall petition and have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with Mayor Brian Blad and the rest of the council in the past.

We are looking into this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

