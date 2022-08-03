TODAY'S WEATHER
3 Pocatello City Council members resign

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Politics

  Published at

Bray, Stevens and Ortega
Roger Bray, left, Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega. | Courtesy photos

POCATELLO — Three members of the City Council have resigned, the city announced Friday.

They are Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray.

“Due to the simultaneous resignations of three council members, we will be working with the Governor’s Office to re-establish a quorum in order to conduct business,” the city said in a statement.

This is the latest incident in a deeply divided City Council.

Stevens, Ortega and Bray have been the subject of a recall petition and have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with Mayor Brian Blad and the rest of the council in the past.

We are looking into this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

RELATED | Petition filed demanding recall of three Pocatello City Council members

RELATED | ‘It’s like North Korea in there.’ Council members raise concern over how Pocatello is being governed

