A Feel Good Friday surprise for a garbage man who goes above and beyond for his customers

Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a few emails about a man named Austin who collects garbage for Dump It. One of them said:

Austin noticed an elderly neighbor’s trash can needed to be dumped and returned to her home weekly due to some health issues of the homeowner. He was not personally asked by anyone to look out for my neighbor. He makes sure her trash can is emptied, even if neighbors forget to bring it to the curb, and personally returns the trash can to the side of her home weekly. He’s been doing it for several months now. Bless his soul!

Another said:

I have some health issues that keep me from getting around. A couple of times he has seen me struggling to get the can out to the street. He stopped and let me know that he’ll stop and get it taken care of.

Today he noticed me leaning against the back of my car. He stopped and jumped out to see if I was ok. He only left when I assured him I was ok. He watched me start walking up my driveway, and then he left.

This guy is a credit to Idaho Falls and his employer, Dump It.

We wanted to honor Austin for his kindness and hard work so we stopped by Dump It.