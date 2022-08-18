Areas near Moose Fire open to firewood gathering on 32nd day of growth

SALMON – Firefighters continue to battle the Moose Fire 17 miles north of Salmon more than a month after it began.

The fire started on July 17 in North Fork five miles southwest of Salmon. Fire officials have determined the blaze is human-caused but the specifics remain under investigation. As of Thursday, the fire is 86,102 acres and 34% contained. Full containment is estimated for Sept. 15.

“The majority of fire activity is occurring in the area between Pine Creek, Beaver Creek Panther Creek Road, and a finger moving southwest from the Forest Service 300 Road. Firefighters continue to strengthen the 300 Road line to keep the fire from moving south and east. In the Beaver Creek area, firefighters focused on structure protection efforts,” a Thursday morning news release from Salmon-Challis National Forest says.

RELATED | Falling rocks and debris creating safety hazard for people on west side of Moose Fire

Falling rocks and trees are leaving a trail of debris on roads in the area, causing hazardous conditions for drivers.

While some roads remain closed to traffic, including Salmon River Road from Spring Creek to Panther Creek, some areas are being reopened Thursday for firewood gathering.

Baldy Mountain Road is open to those with a personal use firewood permit. Permits can be obtained through the Salmon-Challis National Forest offices in Salmon, North Fork, Leadore and Mackay. Several businesses in the area also sell permits.

The Morgan Bar Campground is open to recreation, according to fire officials.

Hot and dry weather persists throughout the Lemhi Valley with temperatures in the upper 80s. Interior pockets of the fire will continue to burn, but overall, fire activity is expected to be moderate.

There are currently six helicopters on scene, along with 32 engines and 34 pieces of heavy equipment. Seven hundred eighty-two people are working to contain the fire.

So far, no injuries or major property damage have been reported, although two pilots assisting with firefighting efforts were killed in a helicopter crash on the Salmon River on July 21.

RELATED | Pilots killed in Salmon River helicopter crash

The latest information on evacuations is available here. For more information about road closures, click here.