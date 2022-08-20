CEI wins $100,000 in national community college competition

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho was named one of nine runners-up in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge by Lumina Foundation to support strategic marketing and brand-building.

Madera Community College was named The Million Dollar winner, and the finalists were highlighted in a video announcement.

CEI will receive a $100,000 grant and technical assistance from Noetic Consultants and Statwax to support the college’s brand and marketing goals. Hundreds of community colleges nationwide applied for the challenge, and in April, CEI was named one of 10 finalists.

“College of Eastern Idaho is truly honored to be selected as a finalist in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge, especially as a new and smaller community college. We will use the funding to both brand the college as accessible and affordable, but also remind our region we are engineered so that working adults with real-life responsibilities achieve their chosen degrees and/or high-quality credentials,” CEI President Rick Aman said.

In round 1 of the competition, applicants were required to answer several questions, telling the story of what makes their college unique and exceptional, and what they would do with a million dollars to amplify and improve their brands.

In round 2, the finalists created video narratives and supporting written documents, communicating their value proposition for adult learners.

Lumina Foundation sought videos that would creatively convince adult students that attending their local community college is their best decision.

All finalist videos are featured on the Challenge website.