Chip sealing begins on these Idaho Falls roads starting Sunday, Aug. 7

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will begin chip sealing, brooming, and fog coating city streets over the next month. The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The anticipated project duration is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions.

To avoid windshield damage, please reduce speeds. Obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, refer to the 2022 interactive construction map.

The following streets will be impacted during the month of August: