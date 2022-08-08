TODAY'S WEATHER
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

  Published at

Hay Fire01
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNew.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said firefighters worked with property owners to try to spread the hay with heavy equipment to better fight the fire. A small airplane was also being used to dump water on the hay.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Hammon said.

At 5 p.m., firefighters were still actively fighting the fire.

Hay Fire02
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNew.com
Hay Fire03
Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department
Hay Fire04
Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department
