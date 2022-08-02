Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze west of Rexburg hours after Hamer fire

REXBURG – Firefighters are working to contain a fire west of Rexburg Monday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick White with Central Fire District in Jefferson County tells EastIdahoNews.com the 10-acre blaze started around 5 p.m. on ID Highway 33. It’s about 10 miles west of Rexburg near the shooting range.

The cause has not been determined.

White says no one has been injured and there is no threat to homes or other buildings in the area.

He estimates the fire will be fully contained around 9 p.m.

Firefighters with Madison Fire Department, Hamer, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service were called to assist.

RELATED | Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge

These agencies had been working together on a fire in Hamer hours earlier on the Camas National Wildlife Refuge. They responded to the one near Rexburg after getting the Hamer fire under control, White says.

Sparks from some equipment were the cause of the Camas fire, according to White. It isn’t clear how big it was, but most of it is out, as of 6 p.m. There are still a few crews on scene at the refuge mopping it up and keeping an eye on it.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide updates as we receive them.