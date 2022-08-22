UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement

UPDATE

BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com.

“In exchange for the plea, the parties have agreed to probation and 10 days of jail to be served during the course of that probation,” Wilkinson said in an email. “These provisions are binding on the court.”

Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the exhibition of a weapon in November after he threatened a carful of teens with a gun.

The then-sheriff pointed a gun at a vehicle containing seven girls and their church group leader in response to the girls putting a “thankful turkey” on his front door.

Rowland is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Stephen Dunn on Oct. 25.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — The former Bingham County sheriff has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution team.

Craig Thomas Rowland has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault, court records show.

RELATED | Sheriff charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly threatening youth group with gun

Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the exhibition of a weapon in November after he threatened a carful of teens with a gun.

The then-sheriff pointed a gun at a vehicle containing seven girls and their church group leader in response to the girls putting a “thankful turkey” on his front door.

Rowland tendered his resignation in July. On Aug. 15, Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner was named the interim sheriff.

A jury trial to decide the matter was to begin on Oct. 24. Instead, Rowland is now scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for aggravated assault.

The status of the battery and exhibition charges are unknown. EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details about the plea agreement as they are obtained.