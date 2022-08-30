Former Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for lewd conduct

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS – In May of this year, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received reports from Child Protective Services of possible sexual abuse of a juvenile by 54-year-old Robert L. Bluhm.

Deputies began an investigation, ultimately collaborating with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office where similar reports of abuse had also been made.

Bluhm was employed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office from June 2002 until he resigned in June 2012.

Due to the circumstances, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was asked to take lead on the investigation with the assistance of the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association.

The investigation identified incidents of alleged inappropriate sexual activity that had taken place over the last year.

On Monday, investigators contacted Bluhm at his residence in Bonneville County and placed him under arrest for lewd conduct. Bluhm is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail pending further court proceedings.

The case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.