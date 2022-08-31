TODAY'S WEATHER
Gallery: Photos from the Sawtelle Peak fire in Island Park

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

sawtelle fire
Sawtelle Peak fire photo provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

ISLAND PARK – A fire broke out on Sawtelle Peak Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze is 15 acres, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters tell EastIdahoNews.com it occurred around 2 p.m. and the cause has not been determined yet.

“Low winds are helping to keep it from a more rapid spread,” Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports on its Facebook page at 4:10 p.m.

RELATED | Firefighters battling 15-acre blaze on Sawtelle Peak

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the photos we’ve been getting from witnesses and people on scene. Send your pictures to News@EastIdahoNews.com and we’ll add them to the list.

sawtelle fire pic 2
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

sawtelle fire pic 3
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

fremont fire pic
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

fremont fire pic 2
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

fremont pic
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

blair sawtelle fire
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

sawtell fire
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Roger Merrill pic 2
Roger Merrill

Roger Merrill pic 1
Roger Merrill

sawtelle binocular pic
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

sawtelle peak pic
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

