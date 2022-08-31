Gallery: Photos from the Sawtelle Peak fire in Island Park

ISLAND PARK – A fire broke out on Sawtelle Peak Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze is 15 acres, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters tell EastIdahoNews.com it occurred around 2 p.m. and the cause has not been determined yet.

“Low winds are helping to keep it from a more rapid spread,” Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports on its Facebook page at 4:10 p.m.

