Gallery: Photos from the Sawtelle Peak fire in Island Park
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
ISLAND PARK – A fire broke out on Sawtelle Peak Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze is 15 acres, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters tell EastIdahoNews.com it occurred around 2 p.m. and the cause has not been determined yet.
“Low winds are helping to keep it from a more rapid spread,” Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports on its Facebook page at 4:10 p.m.
RELATED | Firefighters battling 15-acre blaze on Sawtelle Peak
We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at the photos we’ve been getting from witnesses and people on scene. Send your pictures to News@EastIdahoNews.com and we’ll add them to the list.