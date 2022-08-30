Idaho company converts gas cars to electric

GARDEN CITY (KIVI) – California just announced its intention to no longer sell gas-powered cars by 2035. The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine, and a local company is poised to take advantage.

Take a ride in the classic 1960’s-era Ford Galaxie 500 owned by Conductive Classics in Garden City, and the first thing that hits you is the quiet.

“We’re motor-heads, we like the noise, like the sound. We thought we wouldn’t like it because of no sound, and I thought it was awesome! I love it. I think it’s fantastic.” says Rory Baldrey, Owner of Conductive Classics.

Conductive Classics says it sees the writing on the wall, the end of the internal combustion engine on the horizon. But they’re counting on the fact that lots of people like their old cars. “Yeah, they do, lucky for us or we wouldn’t be in business if they didn’t,” says Baldrey.

He takes old cars that people love and replaces the engine with an electric system: no leaks, no gas, and way fewer problems.

“As far as something you can drive all the time, and reliability, it’s hard to beat,” exclaims Baldrey.

And removing an old V-8 doesn’t mean a loss of power. Idaho News 6 took a ride in the Galaxie and witnessed the car jump from 30 to 50 in about a second.

Right now the biggest obstacle to conversions is the cost of the batteries. Converting a small car like an MG would cost close to the same as a new tesla at $60,000.

But high cost doesn’t seem to be dimming the demand for electric, especially in places like California.

“EVs have been very popular,” says Camron Savarani, GM of Walnut Creek Ford. “It’s made up about 40% of our sales this year. And when you include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, it’s over 50%.”

And Conductive Classics adds a personal touch to the wave of the future. Something you can’t find in a Tesla.

“Anyone can buy an exclusive Porsche and even in Boise pull up next to someone who has the same car. You’re never going to find something like the Galaxy or truck — you’re not going to run into that. You have your own car that nobody else has. That’s what drives our business,” says Baldrey.

He adds that business is starting to pick up with two to three calls arriving each day inquiring about a conversion.