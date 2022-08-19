TODAY'S WEATHER
Jefferson County Fair livestock auction happening Friday night

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at

Jefferson Fair
Photo courtesy Carl Anderson

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Fair continues Friday with the livestock market animal auction.

The annual event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds draws a large crowd and this year 228 kids have raised animals that will be sold to the public.

The auction begins at 6 p.m. with goats, lambs, hogs and steers available for sale.

More information can be found on the fair’s website and Facebook page.

