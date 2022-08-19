Jefferson County Fair livestock auction happening Friday night
EastIdahoNews.com staff
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Fair continues Friday with the livestock market animal auction.
The annual event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds draws a large crowd and this year 228 kids have raised animals that will be sold to the public.
The auction begins at 6 p.m. with goats, lambs, hogs and steers available for sale.
More information can be found on the fair’s website and Facebook page.