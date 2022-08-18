Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus

IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years.

In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.

Since then, church members have continued their ministry virtually or through letters and phone calls. Despite the restrictions, the church says it experienced massive growth and an uptick in attendance nationwide. More than 400,000 people across the globe were baptized during that time, according to a news release.

In-person worship services resumed in April.

In a news release Thursday, church officials announced they are preparing for “the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities,” including its annual convention, which is being planned for next year.

“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” says U.S. Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman Robert Hendriks. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again – person to person, face to face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”

The decision will go into effect on Sept. 1.

Becky McGrew, a church member in Ammon, says she is excited to speak with her neighbors face to face again and is planning to knock doors in her neighborhood with her husband, Gary, in the coming weeks.

The return to in-person activities is happening in conjunction with the launch of a new interactive Bible study program. The platform, originally released in 2020, includes a book and online publication with text, video, illustrations and digital worksheets to help learners of all ages.

“This new study program is designed to match the learning needs of the 21st-century student,” says Hendriks. “We’re excited to begin sharing it with our neighbors as we return to making personal visits.”

Becky says it’s an exciting time and she’s looking forward to using the new program in her ministering efforts.

Nationwide, there are nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in about 13,000 congregations. Between Preston and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, regional spokesman Keith Hildreth tells EastIdahoNews.com there are at least 14 Jehovah’s Witness congregations, with a total of 800-1,000 church members throughout the area.

Visit the church’s official website for more information.