KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners.
Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:
- Alexandria, LA – KLAX
- Binghamton, NY – WICZ
- Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD
- Greenwood, MS – WABG/WNBD/WXVT
- Idaho Falls, ID – KPVI
- Medford, OR – KMVU/KFBI-LD
- Memphis, TN – WHBQ
- Spokane, WA – KAYU
- Syracuse, NY – WSYT
- Tulsa, OK – KOKI/KMYT
- Yakima, WA – KCYU-LD/KFFX
- Yuma, AZ – KYMA
“This acquisition is part of our broad corporate strategy to expand our media ownership across multiple entertainment platforms,” said David Cerullo, Chairman & CEO, INSP. “We’re excited to bring these stations into the Imagicomm family because we know they are important local-journalism brands. We look forward to working with the talented staff at each station and building upon their rich legacy of serving their communities, advertisers, and audiences.”