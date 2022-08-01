KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner

POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners.

Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:

Alexandria, LA – KLAX

Binghamton, NY – WICZ

Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD

Greenwood, MS – WABG/WNBD/WXVT

Idaho Falls, ID – KPVI

Medford, OR – KMVU/KFBI-LD

Memphis, TN – WHBQ

Spokane, WA – KAYU

Syracuse, NY – WSYT

Tulsa, OK – KOKI/KMYT

Yakima, WA – KCYU-LD/KFFX

Yuma, AZ – KYMA

“This acquisition is part of our broad corporate strategy to expand our media ownership across multiple entertainment platforms,” said David Cerullo, Chairman & CEO, INSP. “We’re excited to bring these stations into the Imagicomm family because we know they are important local-journalism brands. We look forward to working with the talented staff at each station and building upon their rich legacy of serving their communities, advertisers, and audiences.”