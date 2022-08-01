TODAY'S WEATHER
KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

  Published at

Courtesy KPVI

POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners.

Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:

  • Alexandria, LA – KLAX
  • Binghamton, NY – WICZ
  • Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD
  • Greenwood, MS – WABG/WNBD/WXVT
  • Idaho Falls, ID – KPVI
  • Medford, OR – KMVU/KFBI-LD
  • Memphis, TN – WHBQ
  • Spokane, WA – KAYU
  • Syracuse, NY – WSYT
  • Tulsa, OK – KOKI/KMYT
  • Yakima, WA – KCYU-LD/KFFX
  • Yuma, AZ – KYMA

“This acquisition is part of our broad corporate strategy to expand our media ownership across multiple entertainment platforms,” said David Cerullo, Chairman & CEO, INSP. “We’re excited to bring these stations into the Imagicomm family because we know they are important local-journalism brands. We look forward to working with the talented staff at each station and building upon their rich legacy of serving their communities, advertisers, and audiences.”

