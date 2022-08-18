Man facing felony charges after reportedly stabbing a woman multiple times

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court on Tuesday after he was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stabbed a woman twice and then throwing the knife on top of a building.

Curtis Emil Scharer, 24, was charged with felony aggravated battery and felony concealment of evidence.

On June 14, surveillance footage captured Curtis Emil Scharer, 24, stabbing a woman with a knife on her breast, then on her stomach, and then throwing the knife against the back wall of a nearby store, according to police records.

Scharer then reportedly picked up the knife and threw it on top of the building before walking away.

Idaho Falls Police were called by the victim, who told them that her friend, identified as Scharer, had just stabbed her. Once officers arrived, the victim was taken by police to EIRMC for medical care.

Though Scharer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

A no contact order was issued for the victim, and Scharer was released to pre-trial services.

Scharer is expected to be arraigned in district court on Aug. 23. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.