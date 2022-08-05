Man killed, woman flown to hospital after crashing into semi that burst into flames

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Interstate 90 near milepost 64 in Shoshone County. This area of Interstate 90 was an active construction zone.

The driver of a 2021 Toyota van collided head-on with a 2008 Kenworth, which was pulling an empty dump trailer. The impact caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed, starting a wildland fire on the roadside.

The Toyota van was occupied by a 72-year-old male driver and a 69-year-old female passenger, both from North Dakota. The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the female passenger was airlifted to a local hospital. The driver and sole occupant of the Kenworth, a 72-year-old man from Kingston, Idaho, was transported to a local hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic on Interstate 90 was blocked in both directions for approximately two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved as well as combat the fire. The roadway in the area of the crash was severely damaged due to the fire and traffic was rerouted. Travelers should be prepared for extended delays in the area of the crash until the roadway can be repaired.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police, who was assisted by the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office as well as many fire response crews.