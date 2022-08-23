Man sentenced for lewd conduct after sexual acts with 6-year-old boy

BLACKFOOT — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a 6-year-old boy and forcing him to perform sexual acts.

Nathaniel Taz Brown was sentenced Monday for one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor child under sixteen. According to a news release from the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office, the case involved Brown having manual to genital, manual to anal and oral to genital contact with the 6-year-old child.

The release said Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Brown to a 30-year unified sentence, 10 years fixed, and 20 years indeterminate.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint against Brown was filed on Aug. 19, 2021. Court documents show Brown had admitted to a few people that he had sexually abused a child.

The court case was filed against Brown on March 7, 2022.

During an interview at a child advocacy center in Pocatello, the forensic interviewer had asked the boy, who is now 9 years old, questions about what happened. He had said that Brown did bad things to him at his house, on the floor and on the couch.

The boy said it had happened more than one time when he was six years old.

According to court records, at the sentencing, the court ordered Brown to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.