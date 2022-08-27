Missing father with east Idaho ties found deceased in Arizona desert

IDAHO FALLS — The body of a missing father with eastern Idaho ties has been found.

Lance Rubio, 35, was last seen Monday in Casa Grande, Arizona. His family and police spent the week desperately trying to find him.

Police say Rubio was found deceased in the desert north of Casa Grande. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Rubio has family in eastern Idaho and his wife thanked everyone for their support in a Facebook post Friday.

“Thank you so much to everyone who offered assistance, helped look for Lance Rubio, sent meals, loved on my kids and myself, etc.,” Paige Rubio wrote. “We are beyond grateful for your love and support. The search is over. We need some rest, and some comfort so please keep the prayers/vibes coming. I love you. And I know Lance would be so touched too.”