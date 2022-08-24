Wife makes emotional plea for help to find missing father with east Idaho ties

IDAHO FALLS — A family is desperate for answers after a father of four with eastern Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week.

Lance Rubio, 35, was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical assistance and could be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 1B-3327U.

“As of now we still have no idea of where he could be,” Paige Rubio, Lance’s wife, said in an emotional video posted on Facebook Wednesday. “We had originally thought he might be in Idaho but I guess you can fabricate a ping or some of those apps just go off of the area code. He does have an Idaho area code so we’re not sure if that’s where he is anymore.”

Rubio is 5’11” and weighs around 180 lbs. He has family in eastern Idaho and was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt and grey shorts.

Airports in Arizona and Idaho have been checked, and Rubio did not board or deboard any planes in either state, according to Paige. Rental cars were not checked out in his name, and his wife says there has been no activity on their credit cards or bank accounts.

Anyone with information on Rubio’s whereabouts is asked to call Casa Grande Police Detective Miller at (520) 840-2824.

“We need to know, so if you believe in prayer, please pray that this can be the last day because it’s already been too long,” Paige Rubio said in her video. “Please just notify the police as soon as possible.”