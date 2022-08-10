Moose Fire grows to 74,470 acres; full containment estimated for Sept. 15

SALMON — The Moose Fire grew to more than 74,470 acres — 116 square miles — on Wednesday, but firefighters are making progress on containing the blaze.

The fire, burning southwest of North Fork near Salmon, started on July 17. The blaze is currently 21% contained, with full containment estimated for Sept. 15, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management InciWeb website.

So far, no injuries or major property damage have been reported from the fire, although two pilots assisting with the fire were killed in a helicopter crash on the Salmon River on July 21. There are currently 10 helicopters helping with the Moose Fire, along with 66 engines and some 1,432 firefighters.

The fire, which is human-caused, is still under investigation.

Recently, engine crews have been responding to spot fires northeast of Jackass Ridge. Firefighters also have extended containment lines along the U.S. Highway 93 corridor.

Although temperatures remain warm, clouds have moved into the area and will moderate fire behavior. The clouds are expected to hinder smoke column development, shade the fire, and provide some rain on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are expected to develop, with the potential to bring lightning. Humidity is forecast to be higher through Saturday, with warm temperatures expected through the weekend, according to a Salmon-Challis National Forest news release.

