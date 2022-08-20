Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Published at
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15.
The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350.
It’s not clear how the fire started, but Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com a grass fire around the pickup was contained and put out. There were multiple people inside the pickup, all of whom made it out uninjured. The pickup is a total loss.
Traffic in the area slowed down for about an hour while first responders were on scene.