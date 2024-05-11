PHOTO GALLERY | Northern lights create dazzling spectacle in the eastern Idaho sky - East Idaho News

Many across eastern Idaho had a chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights on Friday night and early Saturday morning thanks to rare solar flares disrupting the Earth’s geomagnetic field.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Friday evening. The agency hasn’t issued a similar watch since January 2005.

Here is a gallery of photos taken of the Northern lights by EastIdahoNews.com users. You can see hundreds of other submitted photos here.

Jake Lewis, Odgood

Jake Lewis, Odgood

Matt Hill

Julie Nickel, Rigby

Julie Nickel, Rigby

Julie Kimura Brizzee, Idaho Falls

Brandon griffin, Idaho Falls

Linda Simon, Idaho Falls

Lynn Steele, Pingree

Berenice Arce, American Falls

Camille Rutt Mack, Idaho Falls

Lindsey Welch, Rexburg

Jenni Rhodes, Lower Mesa Falls

Nikki Warner Shortman, Blackfoot

Lupe Ortiz, Firth

Kaatia Larsen, North of Rexburg

Kayla Lynn Davies, St. Anthony