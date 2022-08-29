National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho.

The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend.

The average daily high will approach 100 degrees in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and other parts of the Snake River Plain, the NWS reports. Areas farther west like Burley, Challis and Stanley will also be impacted.

Dry conditions will persist throughout the week, meaning chances of rain are highly unlikely.

Pocatello and Idaho Falls experienced record highs in September 2020 with temperatures at 100 and 97 respectively. The highest temperature on record for Pocatello is 104, which also occurred in 2020. The temperature also reached 104 in 2000, 1990 and 1969.

The all-time high in Idaho Falls is 102, which last occurred in 1988.

