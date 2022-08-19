New information released on human foot found in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE – Yellowstone National Park has released an update on a partial foot found inside a shoe earlier this week.

A park employee made the gruesome discovery Tuesday as the shoe was floating in Abyss Pool.

Evidence suggests an incident involving one person likely occurred on the morning of July 31, according to a news release from Yellowstone National Park. Officials believe there was no foul play, but the investigation is continuing to determine the circumstances of the death.

“The West Thumb Geyser Basin and parking lot were temporarily closed to visitors due to the discovery but have since reopened,” the release says.

Abyss Pool is located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park and has a depth of more than 50 feet. It is one of the deepest hot springs in the park with a temperature of around 140 degrees.

Yellowstone National Park reminds visitors to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and to be extremely cautious around thermal features. The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin with scalding water just below the surface.