Yellowstone employee finds part of a foot inside a shoe

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A Yellowstone National Park employee found part of a foot inside a shoe floating in a hot pool Tuesday.

The discovery was made in Abyss Pool, which is located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park.

Google Maps

“Since the discovery, rangers have reopened to visitors the temporarily closed West Thumb Geyser Basin and parking lot,” Yellowstone National Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said in a statement. “An investigation is underway.”

Abyss Pool has a depth of more than 50 feet and is one of the deepest hot springs in the park, according to the park. Its temperature is approximately 140 degrees.