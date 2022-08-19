New Rigby Police Chief sworn in

RIGBY – The search for a new police chief in Rigby has come to an end.

Allen Fullmer was officially sworn in as the city’s top cop during the city council meeting Thursday night. As Fullmer takes on this position, he tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s excited for this new role.

“My plans are to work with the community and business owners, citizens, mayor and city council (and continue to provide) a professional police department (for the city of Rigby),” Fullmer says.

Fullmer’s first day on the job begins Friday, where he will be manning a booth at the Jefferson County Fair in Rigby.

Allen Fullmer, right, being sworn in by Mayor Richard Datwyler. | Allen Fullmer

His appointment comes two months after Sam Tower, who had served as the police chief since 2016, resigned.

Fullmer grew up in Menan. He and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for several years. He and his first wife had seven kids together, most of whom live in eastern Idaho. He’s eagerly awaiting the birth of his 11th grandchild next month.

Fullmer began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer with the Rigby Police Department in 1984. He became a full-time officer three years later, eventually obtaining the rank of sergeant.

He stayed with the department until 1999, when he stepped away for a few years to pursue a business venture.

“I went into landscaping and then I went into excavating with my dad and my brothers,” Fullmer explains.

He returned to law enforcement in 2004, becoming a deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. As of this appointment, Fullmer says he’s “one month shy of 18 years” with the sheriff’s office.

Fullmer has had a variety of responsibilities over the years. Since 2016, he’s worked as the operations lieutenant.

“I was in charge of all the patrol operations, search and rescue operations, fleet management,” says Fullmer.

Though he’s witnessed a lot of tragic and heavy things throughout his career, the thing that brings him the most fulfillment is helping people.

“Getting to help people and resolving crimes (is really rewarding),” Fullmer says. “I also enjoy being involved in the community.”

A shooting at Rigby Middle School in May 2021 and another gun-related incident at the same school four months later has been a concern for many.

As Fullmer steps into his role as Police Chief, he says his door is always open and he’s looking forward to visiting with people in the community to hear what’s on their mind.

“We’ve got a lot of (ongoing) issues with drugs and thefts. I haven’t seen a real huge increase through the years,” he says. “I’m (a big proponent of) the department being involved in the community and being in touch with the people. I’m going into this with an open door policy. If anybody wants to come in and talk to me, I’m willing to listen to their concerns and see what we can do to resolve them.”

Sheriff Steve Anderson says Fullmer brings “a vast amount of experience and knowledge” to this position. Though he’s sad to see him go, Anderson is thrilled to be working with him in this new capacity.

“He was a valued member of my Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed. We are excited for him and his new role,” Anderson says.