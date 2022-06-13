Search underway for new Rigby police chief as Tower steps down

RIGBY — The search is underway for a new top cop in Rigby after Chief Sam Tower submitted his resignation effective Friday, June 17.

Tower was hired as police chief in 2016 after working for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the family tell EastIdahoNews.com that Tower is stepping down for health reasons and because he found a job in the private sector that pays more. His wife also has a new job and they wanted to move for safety reasons. The Towers ask for privacy during the transition.

In his resignation letter, Tower said “I have enjoyed my time with Rigby Police Department and believe it to be one of the best departments of its size in the west.”

Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler says the city has started looking for a new chief and hopes to have someone in place soon.

“We’ve already posted a position opening in local law enforcement,” said Datwyler. “That application phase will last for about a month, then we’ll take the applications and the city council will sort through them.”