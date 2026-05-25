Man killed in Caldwell crash - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision early Monday morning in Canyon County.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m.near Simplot Boulevard and Farmway Road. Police say an eastbound Ford Fusion crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound 2001 Kenworth commercial truck.

The Kenworth was driven by a 57-year-old man from American Falls, who was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, authorities say. The driver of the Ford, a middle-aged man from Homedale, died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.