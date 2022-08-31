One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody

CHUBBUCK — A man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting at a Chubbuck motel.

Chubbuck police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, officers, Chubbuck EMS and Bannock County Ambulance EMTs attempted life-saving measures. However, the man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

A person of interest was arrested around 8:30 a.m. at the same motel. That person has not been identified.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their friends as well as their family as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” the release says.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting. EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information as it becomes available.