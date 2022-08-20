Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello.

A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.

The mobile command center will dramatically increase the department’s ability to investigate crimes to further complete the police department’s mission. The new Mobile Command Center in Pocatello is the best in the state.

The community is invited to come out and tour the new Mobile Command Center during our ribbon-cutting event. The ceremony will be held Tuesday, August 23, at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall, 911 N. 7th Avenue.