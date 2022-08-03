Pocatello woman charged for allegedly stealing family member’s car

POCATELLO — A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a family member has been charged with a felony.

Corine Rebecca Pierce, 34, faces a grand theft charge, court documents show.

Pocatello dispatchers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on July 19 reporting a stolen Nissan Maxima, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The victim told police that their car had been taken from its parking spot near the victim’s home. They also said they believed Pierce was the one who stole it.

An officer called back and spoke with the victim over the phone, the affidavit says.

The victim told the officer that Pierce had been at their home twice the day prior, first around noon, then again around 6 p.m. They said that Pierce asked to borrow the car during her first visit. She then asked to borrow $40 during her later visit.

Because Pierce is known to the victim to use drugs, the victim would not let Pierce use the car or borrow money.

While Pierce was at the victim’s home, the victim saw Pierce allegedly rummaging through drawers in the kitchen. The victim told the officer that they believed Pierce was looking for a snack and did not think anything of it.

Pierce left the home, and the victim went to bed around 10 p.m., according to the affidavit.

When the victim woke up around 4 a.m., they noticed the car was gone. The victim looked in the kitchen drawers Pierce had been in earlier and noticed that a spare key for the Nissan was missing.

Officers found the Nissan parked in an alley off the 400 block of South 6th Avenue around 6 a.m. As officers approached the vehicle, Pierce exited the back door of a nearby home.

She was questioned, and Pierce told the officers she had borrowed the car and was on her way to return it. Asked if she had permission to take the car, Pierce told the officers that she did not.

After arresting Pierce, officers searched the vehicle. They found a plastic tube in the backseat that they identified as a “tooter” — a straw used to ingest drugs. The tube was sent to the Idaho State Police forensic lab for analysis.

Officers also found a purse containing Pierce’s ID. Along with the ID, they found a zip-top bag containing suspected marijuana.

Pierce was booked at Bannock County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance to court services Tuesday.

Though Pierce has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Pierce could face up to 14 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

A preliminary hearing was waived. She has not yet been scheduled for a district court arraignment.