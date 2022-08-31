Police identify suspect in Chubbuck motel shooting

CHUBBUCK – Chubbuck Police are releasing the name of the suspect in a Tuesday night motel shooting.

Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31-year-old man, is in Bannock County Jail following an investigation of the incident. A news release from the department indicates he is facing charges of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police also learned Lang had an outstanding warrant from Aug. 17 for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELATED | One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody

The shooting is reported to have occurred at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers and other first responders arrived.

“We anticipate being able to release the identity of the victim sometime tomorrow (Thursday) once all of the proper notifications have been made,” police say in a news release.

An investigation on the case is still underway. Police say getting Lane into custody would not have been possible without the cooperation of all the agencies involved. They’re grateful for everyone’s assistance.

“This is a good example of the dedication and commitment to serving our community by members of the Chubbuck Police, Pocatello Police and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and we thank them all for their assistance,” the department writes in a news release.