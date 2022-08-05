Search underway for missing Tetonia man last seen on ATV

TETONIA — Tetonia resident Mitch Smaellie remains missing Friday afternoon as the Teton County Sheriff Office, Teton County Search and Rescue and a host of family and friends continue the search for the 66-year-old man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smaellie was last seen in Tetonia at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 driving a camouflage-colored ATV with an egg crate on the front.

Mitch Golden, a Teton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said Smaellie has been missing for more than 24 hours. He is wearing a long sleeve tan shirt, a pair of Levi jeans, a ball cap and work boots. Golden said he did not know what direction Smaellie was heading.

According to a Facebook post by Smaellie’s family, he left his home in Tetonia on Thursday without his phone or wallet.

Search and Rescue are currently staging out of Tetonia City Hall.

Smaellie is a familiar face in Teton Valley having served for decades as the public works director with the City of Tetonia and more recently retiring and filling in shifts with RAD Curbside.

If you have located him, call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office (208) 354-2323.