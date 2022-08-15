UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

UPDATE

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The man’s name was Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft.

Idaho State Police are still looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.

If you feel you may have information, please contact Idaho State Police Dispatch at (208) 239-9808.

ORIGINAL STORY

McCAMMON – A Bancroft man is dead after getting run over near McCammon.

The collision happened Saturday about 11:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The 58-year-old man, whose name was not released, was traveling westbound on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He hit a deer near BJ Barnes Trucking, which threw him off the motorcycle.

ISP reports another vehicle hit the man a short time later.

He was dead when first responders arrived.

The collision impacted traffic for about three hours while ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

Specific details about the collision are unclear. ISP is seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time. If you know anything about it, call ISP Dispatch at (208) 239-9808.