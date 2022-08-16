You’re invited to Idaho Falls Chamber’s summer celebration this week

IDAHO FALLS – The end of summer is fast approaching and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce wants to celebrate before the school year begins.

The Chamber is holding its first-ever summer celebration by the waterfront at Snake River Landing on Friday. The festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. with dinner provided by several vendors, including Blackhawk BBQ, The Golden Crown Lounge and Yeti Jane Sips & Snacks.

A mechanical bull will be available for people to ride, along with games and a photo booth.

Country line dancing with instruction by Northwest Country Line Dancers will happen at 7 p.m. Local musician Dalton Dummer will be performing live, and Bee the DJ will be the master of ceremonies.

There will be contests and prizes for those in attendance.

Chamber President and CEO Chip Schwarze tells EastIdahoNews.com that the purpose of the event is to give the community one last chance to enjoy themselves as summer winds down.

“They can be chamber members or not. We invite everybody to come out and enjoy an evening of fun,” Schwarze says. “We’re looking forward to having a great time under the summer skies with our business friends and neighbors in Idaho Falls and getting to know everybody better on a personal note.”

The event will conclude at 9 p.m.

Those who would like to attend can purchase a single ticket for $40 or $70 for couples. To purchase or learn more, click here or scan the QR code in the flier below.