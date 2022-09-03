3 young men in northern Idaho taken to hospital after crashing into tree

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sept. 3 at approximately 3 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Beaver Slide Rd in Kamiah.

A 19-year-old male of Kamiah was driving a brown 1998 Toyota 4Runner when he left the roadway and struck a tree. The male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The male driver was transported to an area hospital along with two passengers, two 19-year-old males both of Kamiah.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.