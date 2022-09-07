Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man

BLACKFOOT — A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, officers were called to the area of Seefried Lane on Aug. 27 for an aggravated assault. Dispatchers said a man named Adam Edie had pointed a gun at someone and left in a Toyota Camry.

The victim said Edie came to his property for money. The victim told Edie that he did not have the money. According to documents, Edie and the victim got into a heated argument. The victim said Edie grabbed at his waistline and showed a 9mm gun.

The victim then told Edie to get off the property.

In court documents, Edie walked to the driver’s side of his vehicle and pointed the gun at the victim and a witness. The victim said he feared that Edie was going to shoot him.

The victim ran inside and asked his mother to call 911.

Edie then took off and headed northbound on Seefried Lane and then eastbound on Cromwell Lane.

Documents said officers found Edie on Cromwell and stopped him in his vehicle. After Edie was taken into custody, officers found a 9mm gun in the vehicle on the passenger seat.

According to documents, Edie told an officer that he pointed the gun in the air but not at the victim.

Edie has been charged with felony aggravated assault. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. Prosecutors are also seeking an enhancement for the use of a firearm or deadly weapon which could extend a sentence by 15 years.

He was given a no-contact order toward the victim. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.