Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg.

The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.

The Teton River Temple is Rexburg’s second temple. The first was announced in 2003 and opened to church members in February 2008. The five-story, 57,500 square foot Rexburg Temple is adjacent to Brigham Young University–Idaho.

Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,200 congregations. The Teton River Temple will join eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in the Gem State including Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.

Heber Valley Utah Temple | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church also announced the location of the Heber Valley Utah Temple Monday. It will be built on a 17.9-acre site southeast of 1400 East Center Street in Heber City. A groundbreaking ceremony at the site is scheduled for Saturday, October 8.

Groundbreaking details have not been released for the Teton River Temple.