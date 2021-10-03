Rexburg area to receive second Latter-day Saint temple

REXBURG — The Upper Valley is getting another Latter-day Saint temple.

On Sunday, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Rexburg North Temple will be built. It will be the second temple in the community, and the eighth temple in the state.

Rexburg’s current temple was dedicated in 2008.

The other Idaho temples are in Twin Falls, Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian and Pocatello. The Gem State is home to more than 460,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,200 congregations, according to a church news release.

Nelson made the announcement during the church’s semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City. He also announced 12 other temples to be built around the world:

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Tacloban City, Philippines

Monrovia, Liberia

Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Antananarivo, Madagascar

Culiacán, México

Vitória, Brazil

La Paz, Bolivia

Santiago West, Chile

Fort Worth, Texas

Cody, Wyoming

Heber Valley, Utah

Nelson has announced 83 new temples in the nearly four years he has served as church president. The church now has 265 temples announced, under construction or operating. One of the most recently completed temples is in Pocatello. It will be dedicated on Nov. 7.