UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash

UPDATE

The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified.

According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.

Next of kin have been notified.

Due to injuries sustained by the fire, Danner could not confirm a cause of death.

“My heart goes out to all those who were affected by this incident and my condolences to the families impacted,” Danner said in a release.

Fort Hall Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT HALL — A crash between Chubbuck and Fort Hall Wednesday evening claimed the lives of four people, according to Bannock County officials.

Idaho State Police received a call reporting a crash near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads near Fort Hall around 6:45 p.m. ISP, Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Hall Police responded to the call.

According to Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone, the crash involved a potato truck and a passenger vehicle carrying four people.

A video received by EastIdahoNews.com shows the passenger vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash. All four people inside the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance.

Fort Hall Police are handling the investigation. EastIdahoNews.com requested information from the officers involved but did not receive an immediate response.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the deceased and notify next of kin.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information as it becomes available.