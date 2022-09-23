Crews repairing leaking Idaho Falls waterline Thursday night

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline on South Woodruff Avenue, immediately south of its intersection with East 12th Street, beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

North and southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone, occupying the interior lanes of Woodruff Avenue. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Construction is anticipated to be completed prior to the morning commute on Friday.

The interruptions to water service are expected to be minor and are limited to businesses on the southwest corner of South Woodruff Avenue and East 12th Street. Impacted businesses will be notified prior to any disruption in water service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.