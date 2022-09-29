D91 invites community to upcoming open houses to learn about $250M bond proposal

IDAHO FALLS — A local school district is inviting the community to ask questions and learn more about an upcoming $250 million bond proposal that will be on the November ballot.

According to a news release, the proposed bond for Idaho Falls School District 91 would help pay for upgrades and improvements to school facilities and will address growth, crowding safety and security issues.

Specifically, the proposed bond would help pay for the following:

Build a new high school on East 49th South to replace Idaho Falls High School. The current

IFHS campus would eventually become the permanent home for D91’s Career Technical Education Center, with community spaces for sports and the arts.

Renovate and add an auditorium to Skyline High School.

Build a new elementary school south of town.

Replace Temple View Elementary with a new, bigger elementary school north of Idaho Falls.

District 91 has scheduled four community open houses coming up in October. The meetings will include a short presentation by Superintendent Jim Shank, and attendees can then ask questions and learn about each project.

Below are the dates and times for the community open houses:

Oct. 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 North Skyline Drive.

Oct. 11, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Idaho Falls High School, Little Theater, 601 South Holmes. Enter through the front doors on Holmes.

Oct. 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Skyline High School, Little Theater, 1767 Blue Sky Drive. Enter through the front doors.

Oct. 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Sunnyside Elementary School, Cafeteria, 165 Cobblestone.

The election will take place on Nov. 8. Click here to learn more about the bond.