Fall River Electric awards scholarships to 15 students

The following is a news release and photos from Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative.

ASHTON — As students from the Upper Valley head to the halls of higher education, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative congratulates 15 students who graduated last spring and were part of 32 students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric.

These scholarships totaled more than $75,000. A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business.

The scholarship program is funded by donations from owner-members of the Cooperative as well as unclaimed Patronage Capital by former members who have moved away from our service territory and have not provided Fall River Electric with an accurate forwarding address. Over the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.

Each Fall River Electric scholarship is valued at $2,400 and disbursed annually in increments of $600 over a four-year period if the students the scholarship has been awarded to continue their education.

Scholarship recipients are chosen based on financial need, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, and an essay each applicant submits.

The following 14 local students who are continuing their education this fall received scholarships:

Alexander Hill – North Fremont

Brailynn Watson – North Fremont

Brenna Wright – North Fremont

Brooke Reynolds – North Fremont

Desiree Dennis – Rexburg

Elizabeth Murri – South Fremont

Jordan Nelson – Ririe HS

Karlee Kinghorn – Rigby HS

Kree Bowman – North Fremont

Lindsey Turpin – North Fremont

Lucille Gentry – Madison HS

Lucy Golding – Rigby HS

Sheylaci Gunnell – North Fremont

Trevor Pettit – Idaho Falls

Whitney Bradshaw – Sugar-Salem

Fall River Electric’s CEO Bryan Case said, “Our members help fund these scholarships and see them as an investment in our future as well as to help provide opportunities to children of our members to receive the education needed to improve their life and the lives of their families.” Case added, “I don’t think any other single organization in the Upper Valley provides more scholarships annually than does Fall River with the hope that one day these exceptional students will return to our area and perhaps work for the Cooperative.”

Scholarship applications for 2023 will be accepted early next year and the application forms will be available on Fall River Electric’s website.