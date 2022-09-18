Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats.

POCATELLO – A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University.

Nye, a democrat who represented Pocatello in the Idaho Legislature for several years, died on July 16 at the age of 76. His wife, Eva, was appointed to his Senate seat by Gov. Brad Little.

RELATED | Longtime state legislator from Pocatello has died

Born in New York in 1945 but raised in Pocatello, Nye graduated from Harvard on a scholarship and earned a law degree from the University of Idaho in Moscow. After moving back to Pocatello, he spent his life serving the community he loved.

Nye was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2014 where he served one term. In 2016, he was elected to the Senate, where he served three terms. Nye announced his retirement from the Senate prior to his passing.

Those in attendance at memorial Saturday included Gov. Brad Little, State Reps. Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise), James Ruchti (D-Pocatello), Lauren Necochea (D-Boise), Ned Burns (D-Bellevue), Sally Toone (D-Gooding), Sue Chew (D-Boise), John McCrostie (D-Garden City) and Sens. President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder (R-Boise), Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum), Eva Nye (D-Pocatello), Janie Ward-Engelking (D-Boise), Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise), Carrie Semmelroth (D-Boise), Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon), Abby Lee (R-Fruitland), Mark Harris (R-Soda Springs) and C. Scott Grow (R-Eagle).

Kevin Satterlee, Idaho State University president, opened the ceremony praising Nye’s generosity and dedication to the University.

“Over the last few years, he called me so many times and said, ‘Kevin, what do you need? How can I help you? How can I help the students?’” Satterlee said.

Nye’s law partner, Randy Budge, said his absence will be missed among Idaho’s legal circles.

“Without a question,” Budge said, “the legal community lost one of its most able and noble attorneys. He will be missed. Mark loved the law. And he loved being a lawyer.”

Sen. Stennett said her friend was committed to his cause, community and constituents.

“In the Senate, Mark was a quiet, thoughtful colleague most times until he would get fired up about education or fighting for local governments, or misrepresentation with the law,” Stennett said.

She added that his style was to work with others to benefit the people of Idaho

“Although Mark was a longtime supporter of progressive issues in Idaho, he was known for befriending his Republican colleagues at the Idaho Capitol and working across the aisle on legislation. They truly cared about him, checking in to help if he needed a hand,” she said.

“I adored his dry, wicked sense of humor, his mischievousness, his kindness, his compassion,” Stennett continued. “Mark was fiercely proud, intensely private, and incredibly loyal. He was respected by our caucus and an excellent member of our team. He had old-fashioned, refined manners, but he could surprise you with occasional irreverence.”

“It has been a gift to serve with both Senators Nye, Mark and Eva,” Stennett said. “I am sure he is finding immense humor, pride, and pleasure being surrounded by all of us honoring his memory today. May we keep a piece of this special man in our hearts always.”