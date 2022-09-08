Feeding Frenzy: Fair-goers can get their Mexican food fix at La Casita

BLACKFOOT – The Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair continues with a visit to La Casita Mexican Food next to Bullseye Burger and Sweet Temptations.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled the Nacho Meat Monster, the plain burrito and the Mexi nachos. Watch it in the video above.

For more than 15 years, La Casita has offered a fresh, homemade menu for customers. Other menu items include carne asada (steak) tacos, tostadas, carnitas (fried pork), enchiladas and several desserts.

Owner Marcial Mejia got his start in a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blackfoot. He started catering at different events, like the fair, and discovered he liked that better and eventually sold the restaurant to cater full time.

Mejia tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s the interaction with people he enjoys the most.

He’s grateful for all the support over the years, and he’s inviting you to swing by his booth while you’re at the fair.

La Casita is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.