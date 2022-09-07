Feeding Frenzy: Smokin’ B’s BBQ serving up pig slop and ‘the whole damn farm’ at the fair

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here for the party!

Over the next few days, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds.

Today we’re stopping by Smokin’ B’s BBQ – a locally owned business serving up brisket, pulled pork, hamburgers, chicken and more.

James Billman owns Smokin’ B’s and Billman’s. Last year he introduced “The Whole Damn Farm” dish consisting of a plate of French fries covered in smoked macaroni and cheese, brisket, pulled pork and smoked chicken.

The Whole Damn Farm | EastIdahoNews.com

This year he’s back with “pig slop.”

“There are French fries at the bottom, smoked mac and cheese on top, extra cheese, extra bacon and then more bacon,” Billman says. “It’s big. It can feed half your family.”

Check it out in the video above and visit Smokin’ B’s BBQ and Billman’s at the fair until Saturday.

A map of all the food vendors at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is available here.