Firefighters from multiple agencies put out field fire near Arco Highway

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday.

Great teamwork this afternoon! Just before 4 p.m. today we were dispatched to a field fire on the Arco Highway. The reporting party told the emergency communications officer that they were shooting when a spark caused the field to ignite.

Because of dry conditions in an area prone to fires, mutual aid was requested from Ucon Fire Department, Bonneville County Fire Protection District-Ammon Division, Central Fire District and the BLM Idaho Fire.

Together, we were able to quickly extinguish the fire, keeping it to less than 20 acres. There were no injuries. Please be mindful of dry conditions when recreating.