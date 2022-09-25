GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting

IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting.

Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.

“These improvements are an investment in our community, and they will make Ravsten Stadium THE place to play high school sports for generations to come,” said Idaho Falls D91 Superintendent Jim Shank in a news release.

The ribbon cutting was held before Skyline High School beat Idaho Falls High School 46-7 in the annual Emotion Bowl.

Here is a collection of ribbon-cutting photos taken by Tony Blakeslee.