I-15/I-86 system interchange detour set to begin Tuesday night

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m., the northwest ramp of the System Interchange at Pocatello will be closed for construction. The closure will allow the ramp to be lowered prior to beginning bridge construction.

Motorists traveling north on I-15 wishing to proceed west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. The closure and detour will remain for approximately three weeks until the new ramp is completed.

Motorists should carefully follow signs and posted speed limits while travelling through the construction area. With crews working day and night it is especially important that drivers be alert and proceed safely through the work area.

Drivers are encouraged to check https://511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of the project detours. Project details are available here on ITD’s projects website.

This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.