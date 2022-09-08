Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car

IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.

Documents say Travis Chapman and a woman were driving west on Science Center Drive. They eventually parked at Freeman Park.

Multiple people witnessed Chapman hitting and placing the victim in a chokehold while she was driving. He was sitting in the backseat behind the victim, according to documents.

The officer observed the victim had marks on her neck which were consistent with being battered and choked. Chapman also had marks on his arms. According to documents, the marks were scratches and appeared to be defense marks from the victim. This all happened while a baby was in the vehicle.

Chapman was charged with felony domestic battery. He was given a $25,000 bond and issued a no-contact order toward the victim. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

This isn’t the first time Chapman has had a run-in with the law. In 2020, he went to prison for hitting a teenager with a truck in Iona.

